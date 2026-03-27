Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages with his Cameroonian counterpart Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the 55 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, China and Cameroon have always supported each other and moved forward together regardless of changes in the international situation, and that the friendship has withstood the test of time and continues to grow stronger.
Wang noted that, particularly in recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cameroonian President Paul Biya, China-Cameroon relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth, with continued deepening of political mutual trust, notable achievements in cooperation across various fields, and close coordination in international affairs.
He said he stands ready to work with Mbella to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, as well as the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, advancing the China-Cameroon comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.
For his part, Mbella said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Cameroon-China bilateral ties have continued to deepen, and economic and trade cooperation has remained dynamic. The Chinese side has assisted Cameroon in implementing a large number of key infrastructure projects, which have become symbols of the friendship between the two countries, he said.
Cameroon and China have worked in solidarity, upheld multilateralism, and jointly supported the building of a fair and transparent multilateral trading system, said Mbella, noting that the two sides have signed a framework agreement on economic partnership for shared development.
The Cameroonian side will make every effort to deepen the Cameroon-China comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, so as to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, he said.
27, March 2026
Cameroonian, Chinese FMs exchange congratulations on 55th anniversary of ties 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages with his Cameroonian counterpart Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that over the 55 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations, China and Cameroon have always supported each other and moved forward together regardless of changes in the international situation, and that the friendship has withstood the test of time and continues to grow stronger.
Wang noted that, particularly in recent years, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Cameroonian President Paul Biya, China-Cameroon relations have maintained a sound momentum of growth, with continued deepening of political mutual trust, notable achievements in cooperation across various fields, and close coordination in international affairs.
He said he stands ready to work with Mbella to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, as well as the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, advancing the China-Cameroon comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.
For his part, Mbella said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Cameroon-China bilateral ties have continued to deepen, and economic and trade cooperation has remained dynamic. The Chinese side has assisted Cameroon in implementing a large number of key infrastructure projects, which have become symbols of the friendship between the two countries, he said.
Cameroon and China have worked in solidarity, upheld multilateralism, and jointly supported the building of a fair and transparent multilateral trading system, said Mbella, noting that the two sides have signed a framework agreement on economic partnership for shared development.
The Cameroonian side will make every effort to deepen the Cameroon-China comprehensive strategic partnership, strengthen solidarity and cooperation, so as to bring greater benefits to the two peoples, he said.
Source: Xinhuanet