10, September 2022
Cameroonian man kills ex-wife in Canada 0
A 29-year-old Cameroonian mother, Gisele Itale Betondi passed away in a Canadian hospital after being savagely stabbed by her ex-husband on Thursday at her residence, Cameroon Concord News has learnt from sources in Montreal.
Gisele was a mother of three who reportedly arrived North America four years ago to join her 50-year-old Cameroonian husband. However, the marriage took a dramatic u-turn and domestic violence became the reason behind their separation.
The knife ran through Gisele 5 times held by a man she once called honey. She has now left behind 3 young children ages 4, 2 and 2 months old.
By Chi Prudence Asong with files