Cardinals prepare to elect next pope at conclave

Cardinals from all over the world are poised to elect a successor to Pope Francis at the conclave that begins Wednesday.

There are currently 135 cardinals who are under age 80 and eligible to vote in the conclave, hailing from 71 different countries in the most geographically diverse conclave in history.

