12, July 2025
Celebrating a Manyu icon Pa Atem Akoh-Arrey in the UK 0
by soter • Cameroon, News, Society
The Cameroon community in the United Kingdom is celebrating the great life of Pa Sampson Atem Akoh-Arrey today Saturday, 12th of July 2025 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Langley Drive, Crawley, RH11 7SX, United Kingdom. Among the groups attending the occasion are the Sasse Old Boys Association (SOBA) UK, Ossing Development and Cultural Association (ODCA-UK) and Mamfe Government Grammar School Old Students Association (MAGGSOSA).
The event is twofold: a Presbyterian Church in Cameroon-focused service, followed by cultural festivities until midnight. ODCA UK and the Manyu community in the UK are leading the cultural celebrations of this devoted son of Manyu.
Pa Sampson Atem Akoh-Arrey passed away peacefully on May 22, 2025, at the Buea General Hospital, at the age of 90. Throughout his remarkable life, the renowned educationist was a true trailblazer. He was among the first batch of students at CCAST Bambili, became the founding Principal of Grammar School Mamfe, and served as the first Inspector of Education for Schools in SW Province, and later as the first Provincial Sub-Delegate for Education in Manyu Division until his retirement in 1993.
On the 29th of December 2024, his children put on a remarkable celebration at the Mountain Hotel in Buea to mark his 90th birthday and 62 years in marriage to his lovely wife, Mama Sophine Akoh-Arrey.
The legendary Anglophone Cameroon citizen was a man of silent strength, faith and unlimited kindness who served as the President of ODCA in Buea for more than 30 years. He stretched a helping hand to many, and the Manyu community in Buea is stronger as a testament to his kind-heartedness. His two sons in the UK, Ayuk and Atem, have followed in his footsteps as community coordinators in England.
AA as his generation often referred to him leaves an unforgettable family and community memory and is survived by his dear wife Mami Sophine Ebanga Akoh-Arrey, nine children, twenty grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, a brother and sister and a wider community who mourn his loss. The funeral rites have been arranged for July 23rd and 24th in Buea.
By Sessekou Isong Asu, ODCA-UK