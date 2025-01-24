Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
24, January 2025
CEMAC Bank liquidity demand remains high despite BEAC’s reduced offerings 0
The Bank of Central African States (BEAC) injected CFA230 billion into the banking system in the CEMAC region on January 21, responding to a surge in demand from commercial banks. This latest liquidity operation saw requests totaling CFA258 billion, exceeding the offer by 112.5%, highlighting the growing need for central bank refinancing.
This renewed interest in BEAC’s funding facilities follows a sluggish period during which the central bank had scaled back its operations due to weak demand. However, since December 2024, commercial banks have been increasingly turning to BEAC, signaling a shift in financial activity across the region.
Bankers link this trend to rising loan demands, which have stretched their available funds. When banks face a gap between loan requests and their liquidity reserves, they typically seek refinancing from BEAC to cover the shortfall.
Source: Business in Cameroon