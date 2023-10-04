Reigning champions City are well on course to qualify for the knockout stages after successfully negotiating their hardest test in Group G to beat Leipzig 3-1 away.
Phil Foden finished off a fine move to put City ahead midway through the first half, only for Lois Openda to equalise just after the interval.
Foden then hit the bar from a free-kick and it looked like Pep Guardiola’s side might have to settle for a point until substitute Julian Alvarez found the top corner with a superb strike on 84 minutes.
Alvarez then turned provider for Jeremy Doku to make it 3-1 in stoppage time as City made it two wins out of two in the competition this season.
“We played a fantastic game in all departments. Everyone was perfect,” Guardiola told TNT Sports.
Red Star Belgrade and Young Boys got off the mark in the same group with a 2-2 draw in Serbia, where Osman Bukari grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser for the home team.
Cherif Ndiaye had given Red Star the lead but Young Boys — who face City next — drew level through Filip Ugrinic and then went ahead courtesy of a Cedric Itten penalty.
4, October 2023
Champions League: Man City on course to qualify for the knockout stages 0
Source: AFP