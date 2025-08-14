Ivorians who are calling on their president, Alassane Dranane Ouattara to step down after fifteen years in office, are urging him to go to Cameroon if he wants to die in power.
Carrying placards on August 9, 2025 in Abidjan and other cities where there were massive demonstrations against President Ouattara who has done very well economically but is still seeking a fourth term, demonstrators urged him to step down and even migrate to Cameroon where it is possible for a president to be in power for more than four decades.
In Côte d’Ivoire, it is known that Cameroonians lack the courage of their conviction and are incapable of taking down their president, Paul Biya, who is incompetent and development-averse.
Mr. Biya has been in power in the Central African country for 43 years and despite his age and declining health, he has announced that he will run in the October 12, 2025 presidential election.
Cameroonians who had vowed to take down the aging and ailing dictator have all chickened out following the country’s constitutional court’s rejection of the candidacy of the leading opposition leader, Maurice Kamto.
Many people had thought the masses would pour onto the streets to demonstrate against the government’s flagrant injustice but shortly after the constitutional council’s decision, many Cameroonians were instead seen rushing to bars and off-licenses as if they were rejoicing over Prof. Maurice Kamto’s elimination from the race.
Speaking to an irate Cameroonian after the constitutional council’s decision, the Cameroon Concord News correspondent in Yaoundé, Rita Akana, gathered that many Cameroonians were disappointed about the decision and that drinking alcohol was their ideal way of reducing their anger.
“Here in Cameroon, we drink when we are happy and we even drink more to calm down our temper when we are really angry. I know this is wrong but it is hard to change this mentality,” the irate opposition fan said.
“How possible is it for Cameroonians to think things through when there is alcohol? The Cameroonian has lost his courage and sense of direction because of alcohol and the government is aware of this,” he added.
“It is even rumored that the government will reduce the price of alcoholic beverages before the presidential election and this is designed to confuse the already confused Cameroonian. We drink on every occasion and this has really rendered us mentally and psychologically fragile. Until Cameroonians face their government head-on, they will never see the type of develop they all want,” he stressed.
14, August 2025
Côte d’ivoire: President Ouattara told to go to Cameroon to die in power 0
by soter • Africa, Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai