29, October 2021
CPDM Crime Syndicate and the Africa Cup of Nations : Postponement or cancellation are a big possibility 0
There is a real possibility that the 2021 African Cup of Nations could well be postponed or even cancelled due to problems in the host country of Cameroon, it is claimed.
The 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from 9 January to 6 February 2022 after it was originally due to be played in June and July 2021 before the CAF announced that it would be postponed due to ‘unfavourable climatic conditions’ and then because of the effects of Covid-19.
The dates of the competition mean that Milan would be without the likes of Fode Ballo-Toure, Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer for a few games including some important fixtures in January.
However, journalist Eduardo Hagn is reporting that AFCON is at risk for 2022 as ‘there have been legal fights between the bodies responsible for making the tournament happen’. The main problem is that the President of FECAFOOT is in his role illegally and that is why ‘postponement or cancellation are a big possibility’.
Source: Sempremilan.com