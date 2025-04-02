This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
2, April 2025
CPDM Crime Syndicate: Biya’s acolytes expected to fill bureau vacancies 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Politics
Recent appointments to the Central Committee of ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM) have fueled speculation about potential expansions to the party’s influential Political Bureau, party members and political analysts say.
The Political Bureau, considered the CPDM’s core decision-making body, has not been renewed since the 2011 congress and has seen its membership dwindle from 23 to 14.
The bureau, designed to assist the national president in managing party affairs between Central Committee meetings, is composed of 20 members elected by the congress and three appointed by the president.
Since 2011, seven members have died: Jean-Bernard Ndongo Essomba (Centre), Medjo Delphine (South), Sultan Mbombo Njoya Ibrahim (West), Janvier Mongui Sossomba (East), Mohamadou Abbo Ousmanou (Adamawa), Zang Nguele Rose (Centre), and John Ebong Ngolle (Southwest).
Additionally, Emmanuel Bonde (East), appointed to the Constitutional Council, has also passed away. Former minister Marafa Hamidou Yaya, imprisoned since 2012 for embezzlement, further reduces the bureau’s ranks, leaving only 14 of the original 23 members.
A party congress would not only facilitate the inclusion of new members into the Political Bureau but also finalize the recent Central Committee additions, which followed the President’s appointments on March 26.
Source: Business in Cameroon