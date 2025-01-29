Privacy Overview
29, January 2025
CPDM Crime Syndicate: Customs revenue misses 2024 target 0
Cameroon’s Directorate General of Customs (DGD) collected CFA1,055.9 billion in budget revenue by the end of 2024, reaching 96.5% of its revised target of CFA1,094.9 billion. This was revealed in a statement released on January 28, 2025, by the customs administration’s communication department, following the celebration of International Customs Day on January 26.
While revenue increased by CFA33.3 billion compared to the CFA1,022.6 billion collected in 2023, customs still fell CFA39 billion short of its 2024 target. According to the DGD, global geopolitical conflicts were a major factor behind this shortfall, with repeated attacks on ships in the Red Sea disrupting maritime transport and causing costly route diversions that affected cargo deliveries.
Despite these global challenges, Cameroon’s customs revenue has exceeded CFA1 trillion for the second consecutive year. For 2025, the administration has set a new revenue target of CFA1,144 billion.
Source: Business in Cameroon