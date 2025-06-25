This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
25, June 2025
Douala: 2 dead, over 100 hospitalized after food poisoning 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News, Society
At least two people have died and some 105 others have been hospitalized with food poisoning in Cameroon’s commercial hub of Douala, authorities said on Wednesday.
The state-run Laquintinie Hospital, where the involved people were hospitalized, said in a statement that the victims included 99 children and six adults.
Most of the poisoned patients were fine after receiving treatment, but six others were still in critical condition, the hospital said.
Residents said that on Tuesday, the victims who were at an event at the New Bell neighborhood of the city consumed a biscuit suspected to be contaminated.
Samuel Dieudonne Ivaha Diboua, governor of the Littoral Region, told reporters that police have opened an investigation into the incident and called for calm.
Source: Xinhuanet