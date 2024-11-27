Privacy Overview
Douala: Barrister Tamfu Richard tortured, kicked and pepper sprayed by gendarmes 0
A video of elements of the Groupement de Gendarmerie in Besseke torturing an Anglophone lawyer Barrister Tamfu Richard has sparked a massive outrage on social media even as the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé sought to downplay the incident.
The video clip of the high-octane drama surfaced late today Wednesday that showed the Francophone gendarmerie officers assaulting and beating up the man of law in Besseke.
On the clip, the gendarmes in uniform had Barrister Tamfu beaten, tortured, kicked by the officers on his private part and pepper sprayed. Passersby’s were seen pleading to the gendarmerie men to spare the barrister.
The Francophone gendarmes also raided his office and also tortured his secretary illegally detaining three persons and demanding money from them.
By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana