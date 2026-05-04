A fire broke out overnight from April 30 to May 1, 2026, damaging part of the facilities at Metafrique Steel in the Bassa industrial zone in Douala, the company said.
Ten people were injured, according to preliminary figures, including nine Cameroonians and one Indian national.
Some of the injured, who are being treated at Douala General Hospital, remain in critical condition, the hospital’s director, Prof. Henry Luma Namme, said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Unconfirmed reports say it may have started in the furnace, where metals are melted at temperatures above 1,500 degrees Celsius. Pending the results of an investigation it has launched, the company has temporarily shut down the plant. It has also set up psychological support for employees and their families.
This is not the first incident at the site. In April 2022, a fire damaged raw material stocks without causing any casualties.
A subsidiary of India’s Metafrique group, the company recycles ferrous scrap to produce rebar and other steel products. It has operated in Cameroon for about 15 years and employs nearly 500 people, with annual output of around 36,000 metric tons.
Along with Aciéries du Cameroun, Prometal, Alucam and Proalu, Metafrique Steel is a member of the Organisation camerounaise des industries de transformation des métaux (Ocitram), which groups five major players in the sector. Industry estimates suggest these companies account for nearly 95% of the domestic market, generate about 500 billion CFA francs in annual revenue and employ more than 4,000 people.
In November 2022, Metafrique expanded its operations by acquiring Airgaz Cameroun, a producer of industrial and medical gases. The deal enables it to supply hospitals with oxygen and provide technical gases to industrial clients.
Beyond the injuries, the fire raises fresh concerns about safety at steel plants, where strict compliance with prevention standards is critical. Operations at Metafrique Steel are likely to resume only after the investigation is completed and any required measures are taken.
4, May 2026
Douala: Fire at Metafrique Steel injures at least 10, halts production 0
A fire broke out overnight from April 30 to May 1, 2026, damaging part of the facilities at Metafrique Steel in the Bassa industrial zone in Douala, the company said.
Ten people were injured, according to preliminary figures, including nine Cameroonians and one Indian national.
Some of the injured, who are being treated at Douala General Hospital, remain in critical condition, the hospital’s director, Prof. Henry Luma Namme, said.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Unconfirmed reports say it may have started in the furnace, where metals are melted at temperatures above 1,500 degrees Celsius. Pending the results of an investigation it has launched, the company has temporarily shut down the plant. It has also set up psychological support for employees and their families.
This is not the first incident at the site. In April 2022, a fire damaged raw material stocks without causing any casualties.
A subsidiary of India’s Metafrique group, the company recycles ferrous scrap to produce rebar and other steel products. It has operated in Cameroon for about 15 years and employs nearly 500 people, with annual output of around 36,000 metric tons.
Along with Aciéries du Cameroun, Prometal, Alucam and Proalu, Metafrique Steel is a member of the Organisation camerounaise des industries de transformation des métaux (Ocitram), which groups five major players in the sector. Industry estimates suggest these companies account for nearly 95% of the domestic market, generate about 500 billion CFA francs in annual revenue and employ more than 4,000 people.
In November 2022, Metafrique expanded its operations by acquiring Airgaz Cameroun, a producer of industrial and medical gases. The deal enables it to supply hospitals with oxygen and provide technical gases to industrial clients.
Beyond the injuries, the fire raises fresh concerns about safety at steel plants, where strict compliance with prevention standards is critical. Operations at Metafrique Steel are likely to resume only after the investigation is completed and any required measures are taken.
Source: Business in Cameroon