Iran says US President Donald Trump now faces a sharply narrowed choice between an “impossible military operation” against Iran and a “bad deal” with the country.
The IRGC’s Intelligence Organization made the announcement in an X post on Sunday, after Iran submitted a comprehensive proposal aimed at bringing a permanent end to the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
With the proposal, Iran put the ball back into the court of Trump, whose country is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in.
“Iran sets Pentagon a blockade deadline; China, Russia, Europe shift tone against Washington; Trump’s passive letter to Congress; acceptance of Iran’s negotiating terms; there is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between ‘an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,’” it said.
“The room for US decision-making has narrowed.”
The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
The Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
They also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the enemies and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the critical waterway.
3, May 2026
Iran says Trump has to choose between ‘impossible’ war or ‘bad deal’ 0
Iran says US President Donald Trump now faces a sharply narrowed choice between an “impossible military operation” against Iran and a “bad deal” with the country.
The IRGC’s Intelligence Organization made the announcement in an X post on Sunday, after Iran submitted a comprehensive proposal aimed at bringing a permanent end to the illegal US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.
With the proposal, Iran put the ball back into the court of Trump, whose country is looking for a face-saving way to escape the war quagmire it has become trapped in.
“Iran sets Pentagon a blockade deadline; China, Russia, Europe shift tone against Washington; Trump’s passive letter to Congress; acceptance of Iran’s negotiating terms; there is only one way to read this: Trump must choose between ‘an impossible military operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran,’” it said.
“The room for US decision-making has narrowed.”
The unprovoked US-Israeli aggression on Iran began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders.
The Iranian armed forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
They also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the enemies and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the critical waterway.
Source: Presstv