Fresh details have emerged over the April 26 military operation in Ndzerem-Nyam village, in Cameroon’s North-West Region, with conflicting accounts deepening concerns over what exactly transpired during the raid.
While the Ministry of Defense Cameroon maintains that all those killed were armed fighters, the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa says civilians were among the victims.
According to official communication, security forces carried out a targeted operation against separatist elements, leading to the deaths of 14 individuals described as “terrorists” who allegedly opened fire on troops.
However, CHRDA presents a different picture. The organisation reports that several of those killed were civilians caught in the violence. Among those cited are individuals said to have had no direct involvement in hostilities, including workers and residents present in the village at the time.
Operation during cultural gathering
The incident reportedly unfolded in the early hours of the morning, at a time when the community was hosting a cultural event. Sources indicate that both armed separatists and civilians were present, a factor that may have complicated the situation on the ground.
An exchange of gunfire is said to have occurred after security forces moved into the area, though the exact sequence of events remains unclear due to the absence of an independent account.
Property destruction and rising tensions
Beyond the loss of life, the rights group also points to the destruction of civilian property, including houses and motorcycles allegedly set ablaze during the operation.
The incident is believed to have occurred due to the heightened tensions between neighbouring communities, with reports of disputes linked to the organisation of the cultural festival. These underlying frictions may have contributed to the volatile environment in which the raid took place.
CHRDA has condemned the killings and is calling for a transparent and impartial investigation to establish the facts. Its president, Agbor Nkongho, urged authorities to ensure accountability and clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
2, May 2026
Southern Cameroons Crisis: Rights group disputes Ndzerem-Nyam army version 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Fresh details have emerged over the April 26 military operation in Ndzerem-Nyam village, in Cameroon’s North-West Region, with conflicting accounts deepening concerns over what exactly transpired during the raid.
While the Ministry of Defense Cameroon maintains that all those killed were armed fighters, the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa says civilians were among the victims.
According to official communication, security forces carried out a targeted operation against separatist elements, leading to the deaths of 14 individuals described as “terrorists” who allegedly opened fire on troops.
However, CHRDA presents a different picture. The organisation reports that several of those killed were civilians caught in the violence. Among those cited are individuals said to have had no direct involvement in hostilities, including workers and residents present in the village at the time.
Operation during cultural gathering
The incident reportedly unfolded in the early hours of the morning, at a time when the community was hosting a cultural event. Sources indicate that both armed separatists and civilians were present, a factor that may have complicated the situation on the ground.
An exchange of gunfire is said to have occurred after security forces moved into the area, though the exact sequence of events remains unclear due to the absence of an independent account.
Property destruction and rising tensions
Beyond the loss of life, the rights group also points to the destruction of civilian property, including houses and motorcycles allegedly set ablaze during the operation.
The incident is believed to have occurred due to the heightened tensions between neighbouring communities, with reports of disputes linked to the organisation of the cultural festival. These underlying frictions may have contributed to the volatile environment in which the raid took place.
CHRDA has condemned the killings and is calling for a transparent and impartial investigation to establish the facts. Its president, Agbor Nkongho, urged authorities to ensure accountability and clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
Source: lebledparle