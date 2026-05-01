During an official visit to China, Douala Mayor Roger Mbassa Ndinè signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei on April 28, 2026, focused on the digital modernization of Cameroon’s economic capital. The agreement reflects the ambition of the Douala City Council (CUD) to strengthen urban management tools and move toward a “Smart City” model.
At this stage, financial details, implementation timelines, and contractual terms have not been disclosed. The agreement should therefore be distinguished from a finalized contract or a funded program. It instead sets a framework for cooperation between the CUD and the Chinese group across several digital initiatives.
According to a source close to the matter, the planned areas of cooperation include urban surveillance, smart traffic management, modernization of the municipal IT system, digitization of land records, expansion of municipal fiber networks, and remote management of public lighting.
One component would involve equipping the urban monitoring center with supervision and video surveillance tools to support municipal police efforts in managing urban disorder. Another would focus on deploying sensors and traffic monitoring systems on major roads, in a city regularly affected by congestion.
Land management is also a key aspect. The project includes plans to digitize 200,000 land records and introduce a digital ownership certificate. The stated objective is to improve land security and facilitate access to administrative data. However, this component will require clarification on the legal status of such certificates, the authorities responsible for validation, and safeguards for personal data protection.
The agreement also provides for strengthening municipal digital infrastructure. Huawei may support the expansion of the fiber optic network linking administrative buildings and strategic sites across the city. Solutions for remote management of public lighting are also under consideration, with the aim of reducing energy consumption and improving maintenance.
Beyond infrastructure, the agreement includes a training component. Huawei is expected to train engineers and CUD staff in managing digital systems, notably through its Huawei ICT Academy program. The city authority would act as an institutional facilitator and integrator of the selected solutions.
For Douala, the challenge goes beyond acquiring technology. The success of the initiative will depend on the transparency of future agreements, the availability of financing, local maintenance capacity, data protection measures, and the ability to align digital innovation with tangible urban services.
In a fast-growing city facing congestion, land pressure, and rising demand for public services, digital tools could improve urban management. However, the CUD-Huawei agreement will only deliver measurable results if it leads to funded, legally structured, and accountable projects.
1, May 2026
Douala partners Huawei to advance digital transformation plans 0
During an official visit to China, Douala Mayor Roger Mbassa Ndinè signed a memorandum of understanding with Huawei on April 28, 2026, focused on the digital modernization of Cameroon’s economic capital. The agreement reflects the ambition of the Douala City Council (CUD) to strengthen urban management tools and move toward a “Smart City” model.
At this stage, financial details, implementation timelines, and contractual terms have not been disclosed. The agreement should therefore be distinguished from a finalized contract or a funded program. It instead sets a framework for cooperation between the CUD and the Chinese group across several digital initiatives.
According to a source close to the matter, the planned areas of cooperation include urban surveillance, smart traffic management, modernization of the municipal IT system, digitization of land records, expansion of municipal fiber networks, and remote management of public lighting.
One component would involve equipping the urban monitoring center with supervision and video surveillance tools to support municipal police efforts in managing urban disorder. Another would focus on deploying sensors and traffic monitoring systems on major roads, in a city regularly affected by congestion.
Land management is also a key aspect. The project includes plans to digitize 200,000 land records and introduce a digital ownership certificate. The stated objective is to improve land security and facilitate access to administrative data. However, this component will require clarification on the legal status of such certificates, the authorities responsible for validation, and safeguards for personal data protection.
The agreement also provides for strengthening municipal digital infrastructure. Huawei may support the expansion of the fiber optic network linking administrative buildings and strategic sites across the city. Solutions for remote management of public lighting are also under consideration, with the aim of reducing energy consumption and improving maintenance.
Beyond infrastructure, the agreement includes a training component. Huawei is expected to train engineers and CUD staff in managing digital systems, notably through its Huawei ICT Academy program. The city authority would act as an institutional facilitator and integrator of the selected solutions.
For Douala, the challenge goes beyond acquiring technology. The success of the initiative will depend on the transparency of future agreements, the availability of financing, local maintenance capacity, data protection measures, and the ability to align digital innovation with tangible urban services.
In a fast-growing city facing congestion, land pressure, and rising demand for public services, digital tools could improve urban management. However, the CUD-Huawei agreement will only deliver measurable results if it leads to funded, legally structured, and accountable projects.
Source: Business in Cameroon