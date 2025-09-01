The Douala port is now the most congested port on the West African coast, according to shipping-intelligence platform Gocomet. Vessel delays at the facility reach as long as nine days—two days longer than at Conakry in Guinea, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, or Lekki in Nigeria, where waiting times stand at about seven days.
The bottleneck comes at a port that handles between 75% and 85% of Cameroon’s trade, as well as imports for landlocked Chad and the Central African Republic. Authorities have offered no official explanation. However, data reviewed by the Ecofin Agency suggest that seasonal and logistical factors, starting with vessel navigation, are at play.
Ships calling at Douala must sail up the Wouri River, a route that depends on dredging operations and favourable tides. Heavy rains in Douala may also have complicated conditions, further slowing vessel movements in and out of the channel.
Another factor could be a seasonal surge in traffic. August marks the start of cocoa exports, and demand from Chad and the Central African Republic is also expected to rise. In such cases, the structural weaknesses of the port become more visible. The Port Authority of Douala has announced new investments, but these upgrades have yet to alleviate pressure on facilities that are already stretched to their limits.
Business news outlet Investir au Cameroun noted at the end of 2023 that the port authority planned to invest CFA 12 billion ($21.4 billion at the period’s exchange rate) in 2023 in acquiring eight-yard cranes. However, years of reliance on outdated equipment had created inefficiencies that could still be affecting operations in 2025. Operational inefficiency also extends to management and port users.
Douala’s southern neighbour, the Kribi port, offers a potential alternative with delays averaging just two days and a more effective administration. However, routing cargo through Kribi presents its own challenges, including weaker hinterland connections and higher logistics costs. Among 15 West African ports surveyed, a few post far lower delays, often less than a day. That includes Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo, Tema in Ghana, and Onne in Nigeria.
Port congestion across West Africa reflects a complex mix of aging infrastructure, surging cargo volumes, bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, tidal and environmental constraints, and global supply-chain pressures. These forces combine to create bottlenecks that prolong vessel turnaround and cargo handling.
Modernization programs and new port developments bring some hope, yet chronic underinvestment and governance shortcomings continue to hold back progress. Easing congestion will require coordinated investments in complex infrastructure, digital systems, and regional logistics to meet West Africa’s rising trade demands.
1, September 2025
Douala Port is now the most congested on the West African Coast 0
by soter • Africa, Business, Cameroon, Headline News, News
The Douala port is now the most congested port on the West African coast, according to shipping-intelligence platform Gocomet. Vessel delays at the facility reach as long as nine days—two days longer than at Conakry in Guinea, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, or Lekki in Nigeria, where waiting times stand at about seven days.
The bottleneck comes at a port that handles between 75% and 85% of Cameroon’s trade, as well as imports for landlocked Chad and the Central African Republic. Authorities have offered no official explanation. However, data reviewed by the Ecofin Agency suggest that seasonal and logistical factors, starting with vessel navigation, are at play.
Ships calling at Douala must sail up the Wouri River, a route that depends on dredging operations and favourable tides. Heavy rains in Douala may also have complicated conditions, further slowing vessel movements in and out of the channel.
Another factor could be a seasonal surge in traffic. August marks the start of cocoa exports, and demand from Chad and the Central African Republic is also expected to rise. In such cases, the structural weaknesses of the port become more visible. The Port Authority of Douala has announced new investments, but these upgrades have yet to alleviate pressure on facilities that are already stretched to their limits.
Business news outlet Investir au Cameroun noted at the end of 2023 that the port authority planned to invest CFA 12 billion ($21.4 billion at the period’s exchange rate) in 2023 in acquiring eight-yard cranes. However, years of reliance on outdated equipment had created inefficiencies that could still be affecting operations in 2025. Operational inefficiency also extends to management and port users.
Douala’s southern neighbour, the Kribi port, offers a potential alternative with delays averaging just two days and a more effective administration. However, routing cargo through Kribi presents its own challenges, including weaker hinterland connections and higher logistics costs. Among 15 West African ports surveyed, a few post far lower delays, often less than a day. That includes Pointe-Noire in the Republic of Congo, Tema in Ghana, and Onne in Nigeria.
Port congestion across West Africa reflects a complex mix of aging infrastructure, surging cargo volumes, bureaucratic inefficiencies, corruption, tidal and environmental constraints, and global supply-chain pressures. These forces combine to create bottlenecks that prolong vessel turnaround and cargo handling.
Modernization programs and new port developments bring some hope, yet chronic underinvestment and governance shortcomings continue to hold back progress. Easing congestion will require coordinated investments in complex infrastructure, digital systems, and regional logistics to meet West Africa’s rising trade demands.
Source: ecofinagency