This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
5, May 2025
Ekok: border customs intercept drugs, smuggled beer 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Mobile customs agents in Ekok, a Cameroonian border town adjacent to Nigeria, recently seized 8,720 tablets and 900 milliliters of serum during an inspection of a public transport bus’s luggage compartment.
This latest operation suggests an increased vigilance by customs officials in the area. Just prior, on April 30, 2025, officers from the Southwest Customs Sector in Ekok, which borders Nigeria, conducted two significant seizures.
The first of these involved the Ekok mobile customs brigade. During a routine roadside inspection, officers stopped a public transport bus carrying various goods from neighboring Nigeria. A thorough inspection of the luggage hold revealed a consignment of 65,900 tablets of assorted pharmaceutical products. Authorities determined these products to be of questionable quality and lacking the necessary documentation, and they are slated for destruction in the coming days, sources said.
The second seizure was carried out by the Ekok commercial customs brigade. This operation intercepted 160 crates of “Guinness Nigeria” products, totaling 3,840 bottles, being smuggled into the country. According to the customs communication officer, “With this seizure, customs officers are thwarting attempts to fraudulently introduce sensitive products into the national territory, as well as combating the unfair competition posed by ‘Guinness Nigeria’ products against ‘Guinness Cameroon’ products in consumer markets.“
Notably, the border zone with Nigeria has become a significant target for traffickers and smugglers of all types since the onset of the Anglophone crisis. These individuals utilize the area to transit illicit goods, often to supply secessionist fighters. However, these consecutive seizures indicate that customs surveillance remains active at the borders and within Cameroon’s national territory, now more than ever.
Source: Business in Cameroon