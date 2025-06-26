This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
26, June 2025
Ekok: Customs seizes ecord 45 Kg of cannabis smuggled from Nigeria 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Customs officers from Cameroon’s mobile brigade in Ekok, located in the country’s South-West region, have seized a record shipment of 45 kilograms of cannabis during a routine inspection on June 20, 2025. The information was shared by the Directorate General of Customs (DGD) under the Ministry of Finance in its latest newsletter. According to the DGD, this is the largest quantity of cannabis intercepted by customs since the start of 2025.
The DGD report states the illegal cargo was hidden inside bundles of slippers transported by a public bus from Nigeria. The owner of the shipment, a Nigerian national, was taken into custody. Authorities say the drugs were intended for distribution to several traffickers based in Douala, Cameroon’s economic capital.
Cameroon and Nigeria share a long and porous border stretching about 1,500 kilometers from the northern to southern parts of Cameroon. This vast and poorly monitored border has fueled various forms of trafficking between the two countries.
To combat illicit activities that harm the national economy, Cameroon’s customs authorities have been implementing the “Halte au commerce illicite” (Halcomi) operation for several years. Under this initiative, the country has increased seizures of illegal and smuggled goods along its borders.
Source: Business in Cameroon