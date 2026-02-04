Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has moved out of his home in Windsor to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.
The former prince left Royal Lodge on Monday night and is currently living at Wood Farm on the Sandringham Estate while his permanent home undergoes renovations.
Buckingham Palace had said the move would happen in early 2026, but the fallout from the latest drop of Jeffrey Epstein files appears to have sped up his departure.
Pressure has been building on Mountbatten-Windsor to give evidence in the US over his relationship with the paedophile financier. He has always denied any wrongdoing.
The Palace announced that he would be moving from Royal Lodge in October, at the same time his title of prince was removed.
The Sandringham Estate is privately owned by the King and he will pay the costs of his brother’s new home. It is believed he will ultimately live at Marsh Farm on the estate.
The Andrew problem has been challenging for the Royal Family and, at times, decisions around how to handle the former prince have seemed slow and ineffective.
His lease of Royal Lodge had become symbolic of the wider problems his relationship with Epstein has caused. It raised questions about privilege, transparency and the use of public money.
It is hoped the move to Sandringham will be a decisive change that keeps Mountbatten-Windsor out of the public eye where possible.
Sources close to the Royal Family also say that although Mountbatten-Windsor’s poor judgement needed sanction, he does remain a member of the family and on a personal level there is a duty of care owed to him, hence the provision of a home in Norfolk funded by the King.
Mountbatten-Windsor, also formerly known as the Duke of York, is expected to return to Windsor over the next few weeks to collect the remainder of his belongings but his permanent base is now officially in Norfolk.
He was last seen in Windsor on Monday, riding on horseback close to his previous home. He was also photographed driving away from Windsor Castle waving at passers by.
4, February 2026
Epsteingate: Former Prince Andrew moves out of Royal Lodge home 0
The images were poorly received by the Palace.
Source: BBC