4, July 2022
Explosion at Mokolo market in Yaoundé: There has been no claim of responsibility 0
An explosion occurred at Mokolo market in Yaounde the afternoon of July 2. Initial reports indicate the blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, has resulted in an unknown number of injuries.
Authorities have almost certainly deployed to the area, and may close nearby streets following the incident. There has been no claim of responsibility.
Heightened security and localized traffic disruptions are likely in the affected area through at least July 2 as police conduct their investigation.
Secessionist violence continues to undermine the security environment in Cameroon. Related attacks are regularly reported in the Northwest and Southwest regions, with incidents also occurring occasionally in Yaounde.