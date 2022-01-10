10, January 2022

Football: Andre Onana signs five-year deal with Inter Milan 0

Ajax goalkeeper, Andre Onana has signed a five-year deal with Inter Milan. Onana will join the Serie A champions in July 2022 as a free agent from Ajax.

This was disclosed by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, in a tweet via his Twitter handle last night.

“André Onana has signed his contract today as new Inter player after medical tests successfully completed in Milano. Five year deal for €3m guaranteed net salary. He’s gonna join in July 2022 as free agent,” Romano tweeted.

Source: Dailypost