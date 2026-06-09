Germany-Cameroon centre-back Yann Bisseck of Inter is being linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation in Italy.
Data from Transfermarkt lists Bisseck’s current market value at €50.00m and puts the probability of a transfer to Bayern at 29%, underlining that the deal is far from complete but firmly on the radar of the German giants. His contractual situation at Inter is unclear, with no public expiry date recorded, fuelling speculation that the defender’s camp and the Serie A club could face key decisions in the coming months, including the possibility of running down his terms and testing free-agent options further down the line.
Born in Köln on 29 November 2000 and standing at 1.96m, Bisseck is a right-footed centre-back who represents both Germany and Cameroon at nationality level. He wears the No 31 shirt for Inter and has developed a reputation in Serie A for his physical presence and aerial dominance, attributes that align with Bayern’s recent focus on reinforcing their defensive line.
The defender’s recent displays for Inter have helped push his valuation into the top bracket. In his latest outing before this rumour cycle intensified – a Serie A fixture earlier this month in which Inter faced domestic opposition (match details not specified in the data) – Bisseck completed the full 90 minutes, anchoring the back line as Simone Inzaghi’s side maintained their strong defensive record.
Having already experienced top-flight football in Italy with Inter after earlier spells in Germany, a move to Bayern would represent a return to his country of birth and a significant step in his career. If the transfer materialises, it could define Bisseck’s status at the elite level, shaping both his long-term reputation in European football and his potential pathway towards becoming one of the continent’s leading centre-backs.
9, June 2026
Football: Bayern Munich eye €50m move for Yann Bisseck 0
Germany-Cameroon centre-back Yann Bisseck of Inter is being linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich, with the Bundesliga champions reportedly monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation in Italy.
Data from Transfermarkt lists Bisseck’s current market value at €50.00m and puts the probability of a transfer to Bayern at 29%, underlining that the deal is far from complete but firmly on the radar of the German giants. His contractual situation at Inter is unclear, with no public expiry date recorded, fuelling speculation that the defender’s camp and the Serie A club could face key decisions in the coming months, including the possibility of running down his terms and testing free-agent options further down the line.
Born in Köln on 29 November 2000 and standing at 1.96m, Bisseck is a right-footed centre-back who represents both Germany and Cameroon at nationality level. He wears the No 31 shirt for Inter and has developed a reputation in Serie A for his physical presence and aerial dominance, attributes that align with Bayern’s recent focus on reinforcing their defensive line.
The defender’s recent displays for Inter have helped push his valuation into the top bracket. In his latest outing before this rumour cycle intensified – a Serie A fixture earlier this month in which Inter faced domestic opposition (match details not specified in the data) – Bisseck completed the full 90 minutes, anchoring the back line as Simone Inzaghi’s side maintained their strong defensive record.
Having already experienced top-flight football in Italy with Inter after earlier spells in Germany, a move to Bayern would represent a return to his country of birth and a significant step in his career. If the transfer materialises, it could define Bisseck’s status at the elite level, shaping both his long-term reputation in European football and his potential pathway towards becoming one of the continent’s leading centre-backs.
Source: Africa Soccer