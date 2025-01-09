Privacy Overview
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Samuel Eto’o, the four-time African Player of the Year, this week visited Cairo where he met Egypt’s Sports Minister Ashraf Sobhi and congratulated the new board of the Egyptian Football Association (EFA).
Eto’o, currently the president of the Cameroonian Football Association, congratulated the new board members, headed by FIFA and CAF executive board member Hani Abu Rida, after they won elections last month by acclamation. They will lead the EFA for the next four years.
“Thank you for coming to congratulate Abu Rida, the ‘godfather of Egyptian football’. Glad to meet you again in Egypt,” Sobhi told Eto’o, who had made a surprise visit to the EFA headquarters.
Eto’o was also in Egypt to support Cameroon’s Under-18 women’s football team who are to meet their Egyptian counterparts in the African qualifications for the FIFA U-18 world Cup. The home game is to take place on Sunday 12 January at the 30 June Stadium. The return game is scheduled for 18 January in Cameroon.
Eto’o, 43, joined Barcelona in 2004 where he scored 130 goals in five seasons, winning La Liga three times and the UEFA Champions League once.
As a member of the Cameroon national team, he was part of the squad that won the gold medal at the 2000 Olympics. He also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002. He is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with 18 goals.
Eto’o also participated in four World Cups.
He announced his retirement from international football in August 2014.
Source: ahramonline