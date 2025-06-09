This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
9, June 2025
Football: First black Premier League referee Rennie dies aged 65 0
by soter • Europe, Headline News, Sports
Uriah Rennie, the Premier League’s first black referee, has died aged 65.
Rennie officiated more than 300 games between 1997 and 2008, including 175 Premier League matches.
Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said Rennie was “a trailblazer in every sense”, adding: “He will always be a Premier League legend by becoming its first black referee, providing leadership, talent and visibility that proved inspirational to many.
“Uriah played a massive role in shaping the game as we know it today. Football should always be grateful to him.”
The Premier League said: “Uriah was a pioneering trailblazer whose legacy will live on, continuing to inspire future generations.”
Rennie recently revealed he was learning to walk again after a rare condition left him paralysed from the waist down.
Born in Jamaica, he moved to Sheffield as a child and grew up in the Wybourn area of the city.
He started refereeing in local football in 1979 before making history in 1997 when he oversaw a top-flight match between Derby County and Wimbledon.
“Incredibly sad news about the passing of Uriah Rennie. A Black pioneering referee and leader in the game,” said Leon Mann, co-founder of the Football Black List.
“We owe so much to those who push open the doors. Uriah should never, ever be forgotten.”
Rennie had been a magistrate in Sheffield since 1996 and campaigned on issues including improving equality and inclusion in sport, mental health and tackling deprivation.
He had a master’s degree in business administration and law and, in November 2023, was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sheffield Hallam University for his distinguished contributions to sport and his work with South Yorkshire communities.
In May, Rennie was installed as the new chancellor of the university.
Sheffield & Hallamshire County Football Association, external described their former chair as a “trailblazing referee” who “broke down barriers, shaped our football community and inspired generations to come.”
Source: BBC