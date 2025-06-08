This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
8, June 2025
Football: Italy’s Spalletti reveals own sacking in news conference 0
by soter • Europe, Headline News, Sports
Luciano Spalletti has announced his own sacking as Italy’s head coach at a news conference on Sunday after his side lost 3-0 to Norway in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.
Italy conceded three first-half goals in Oslo to fall to defeat in their opening qualifier for the 2026 tournament
The 66-year-old said he would still take charge of Monday’s game against Moldova, but it will be his last with the national team.
“Last night we were very together with president [Gabriele] Gravina. He told me that I will be relieved of my position as coach of the national team,” said Spalletti.
“I had no intention of giving up. I would have preferred to stay in my place and continue doing my job. I’ll be there tomorrow evening against Moldova, then we’ll resolve the contract.”
The Italian, who eventually stormed out of the news conference, has been in charge since 2023 and led the team at Euro 2024 where Italy were knocked out in the last 16 by Switzerland.
Spalletti, who has managed Napoli, Inter Milan and Roma in Serie A, has taken charge of 23 matches as Azzurri head coach and won just 11.
Italy are in Group I of Uefa World Cup qualifying alongside Norway, Moldova, Estonia and Israel.
“I’ll be there tomorrow night against Moldova,” added Spalletti. “These are the results under my management and I have to take responsibility.
“I love this shirt, this job and the players I’ve coached. Tomorrow night I’ll ask them to demonstrate what I asked even if I haven’t been able to get them to express their best.”
Source: BBC