Watford FC confirms the signing of young Irish forward Nickson Okosun, who will initially become part of the club’s Under-21 squad from January 1, 2025.
The 18-year-old will join for an undisclosed fee from Dublin side Bohemians and has been permitted to train with the Hornets until the deal is ratified on New Year’s Day.
He has signed a contract until 2029, with the club having the option of an additional year.
Okosun can play as a striker or a winger, and came through the youth system at Bohemians.
He went on to make seven appearances for their first-team, and has also represented the Republic of Ireland at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 level.
In March 2023, Okosun scored the winning goal for Ireland’s Under-17s in a 3-2 win over Cyprus, which booked their place at that summer’s UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Hungary.
The forward went on to play in the tournament, where his country reached the quarter-finals.
“I’m happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going,” Okosun told watfordfc.com.
“I like to link up and get in behind, and I love scoring goals as well.
“It’s a big club and there are good people, and Watford really resonated with me in that sense.
“Hopefully, I’ll hit the ground running and I’ll try and impress people here.”
