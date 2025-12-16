Panthère sportive du Ndé won the 2025 Cameroon Cup after a penalty shootout victory, prevailing 3–1 following a 1–1 draw in regulation time against Colombe sportive du Dja-et-Lobo. Colombe entered the final as the defending champion after winning the 2024 edition. The match took place at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé. Panthère fielded a compact and disciplined side, while Colombe displayed ambition and determination to retain its title.
As the tightly contested final progressed, composure created the difference. Panthère du Ndé demonstrated greater control and calm during the penalty shootout. Consequently, the club secured the trophy and confirmed its ability to manage pressure during decisive moments of a national final.
Panthère du Ndé had previously lifted the Cameroon Cup in 1988 and 2009. The West Region club therefore claimed the third Cameroon Cup title in its history. This victory ended a 16-year wait for silverware and marked the return of a historic club to the recent honors list of Cameroonian football.
Officials celebrated the victory in the presence of Célestine Ketcha Courtès, Minister of Housing and Urban Development and honorary president of the Ndé club. Her attendance gave official recognition to what observers described as a historic moment for the West Region side. This high-level political presence increased the symbolic significance of the triumph beyond its sporting dimension.
Panthère midfielder Brandon Fopa, aged 22, earned the man-of-the-match award. He received a CFA2 million check in recognition of his influence throughout the match. He controlled midfield play and managed key phases of the contest.
By defeating the defending champion, Panthère du Ndé delivered a victory with strong symbolic value. The club confirmed its return among Cameroon’s leading teams. The third national trophy strengthened the club’s historical record and could enhance its sporting appeal, political support, commercial partnerships, and supporter loyalty.
16, December 2025
Football: Panthère du Ndé Wins Cameroon Cup 2025 0
by soter • Breaking News, Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Source: Business in Cameroon