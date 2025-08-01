1, August 2025
by soter •
Europe, Headline News, Sports
French prosecutors on Friday called for Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi to face trial for the alleged rape of a woman in 2023 which the Paris Saint-Germain player denies.
The Nanterre prosecutor’s office told AFP that they had requested that the investigating judge refer the rape charge to a criminal court.
“It is now up to the investigating magistrate to make a decision within the framework of his order,” the prosecutor’s office told AFP in a statement.
Hakimi, 26, played a major role in PSG’s run to their first Champions League title, the full-back scoring the opener in the 5-0 rout of Inter Milan in the final in May.
Hakimi, who helped Morocco to their historic charge to the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, was charged in March, 2023 with raping a 24-year-old woman.
Hakimi allegedly paid for his accuser to travel to his home on February 25, 2023, in the Paris suburb of Boulogne-Billancourt while his wife and children were away on holiday.
PSG, Morocco football star Hakimi placed under formal investigation over rape allegations
He denies the accusations.
In Qatar, Hakimi was a cornerstone of the Morocco team that became the first African or Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup.
Source: AFP
