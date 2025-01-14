Privacy Overview
Cameroon’s legendary footballer Rigobert Song has held talks at the Palais de la Renaissance in Bangui on Monday 13 January with Central African Republic President Faustin Archange Touadéra.
Cameroon Concord News gathered that discussions between the two men focused on the role of sport in youth development in CAR.
The visit is part of a CAR project aimed at strengthening relations with Cameroon.
Rigobert Song shared his expertise and experiences, emphasizing the transformative potential of sport in African societies.
CAR’s Minister Héritier Doneng who is in charge of youth and sport accompanied Song and presented the Central African government’s initiatives to promote sporting disciplines and mobilise young people around constructive projects.
By Rita Akana