3, April 2021
For Shufai Cardinal Wiyghan Tumi 0
by soter • Editorial, Headline News
You are Wiyghan in Lamso.
You are Welighayn in Mbesa.
You are Visitor in English.
You are Visiteur in French.
Not the empty-handed visitor
Who bores his host family.
Not the visiting spectator
Who sucks like a parasite.
You’re the full-handed visitor
Who brings God’s Good News.
You’re the active participant
Who cooks love and peace
For peace-starved citizens.
You’re the cultural boulanger
Who bakes Christianity & tradition
For the festival of hybridity
You’re the universal sibling
Who shares a brotherhood
And sisterhood in every human
You’re the memorable visitor
Who can never ever leave
Because we’ve screenshot you
In the cameras of our hearts.
Yes, we have your hard photos
Which can rust & decay with time
Yes, we have your digital photos
Which can crash with the Internet
So, while you were busy toiling
For God and for Cameroon,
We secretly filmed you in our hearts
Where you can never ever escape!
Safe journey, Cardinal Tumi! Long live Cardinal Tumi!
What a LOSS for Cameroon and humanity!
Bon voyage, le Cardinal Tumi ! Vive le Cardinal Tumi!
By Nsah Mala