21, July 2025
Foundation stone for fake Kribi refinery 0
by soter • Africa, Business, Headline News
Cameroon has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new oil refinery and petroleum reserve depot in the southern part of the country, according to the state-run National Hydrocarbons Corporation (SNH).
The refinery, which is constructed on a 250-hectare site within the Kribi industrial port zone, will have a processing capacity of 30,000 barrels per day, said Nathalie Moudiki, who represented the executive general manager of SNH at the occasion on Thursday.
She added that the fuel storage terminal will have an initial capacity ranging from 250,000 to 300,000 cubic meters.
The new refinery is designed to process Cameroon’s crude oil, aiming to reduce fuel imports by 30 percent, according to SNH.
The construction works are expected to take 18 months. It will be Cameroon’s second oil refinery upon completion. The country’s lone refinery in the seaside resort town of Limbe has been shut down since 2019 following a devastating fire. Cameroon has since relied on imported refined fuel.
Source: Xinhuanet