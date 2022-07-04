Privacy Overview
Francis Ngannou shares disturbing visuals of “inhumane treatment” to people from Southern Cameroons 0
Francis Ngannou has shared some disturbing visuals detailing the inhumane treatment of the people from his homeland, Cameroon.
Francis Ngannou, who was born and raised in Cameroon, himself migrated to Europe at the age of 26. However, he was arrested and handed a two-month jail term for illegally crossing into Spain.
After serving the term, Ngannou entered France. He subsequently met MMA Factory head coach Fernand Lopez in Paris, who helped him start his MMA career. Ngannou soon scaled great heights of success and reached the pinnacle of the sport, winning the coveted UFC heavyweight title.
