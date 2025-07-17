This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
17, July 2025
Freedom House recommends that Cameroon remain ineligible for US Trade Benefits 0
by soter • Africa, Business, Headline News
Given the Cameroonian government’s ongoing persecution and arbitrary detention of journalists, the country has failed to meet a US statutory requirement on progress toward the rule of law and the protection of human rights.
Ahead of the July 18 public hearing on country eligibility for US trade benefits under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), Freedom House issued the following policy statement:
“In partnership with the Committee to Protect Journalists, Freedom House has submitted a written comment urging the US government to find that Cameroon should not be eligible for AGOA trade benefits for calendar year 2026 due to its repression and detention of journalists.
“To be eligible for trade benefits under AGOA, sub-Saharan African countries must meet statutorily defined criteria, several of which relate to human rights. They include (1) establishing, or making continual progress toward establishing, the rule of law and the right to due process, a fair trial, and equal protection under the law; (2) not engaging in gross violations of internationally recognized human rights; and (3) cooperating with international efforts to eliminate human rights violations. However, as the ongoing repression and detention of journalists makes clear, Cameroon does not fully meet these criteria.
“As detailed in our written comment, journalists in Cameroon who are charged, arrested, and criminally prosecuted are routinely subjected to egregious violations of their due process and fair trial rights. More generally, as Freedom House has documented in its annual reports, due process and the rule of law in Cameroon have declined in recent years. In Freedom in the World 2019 and Freedom in the World 2020, Cameroon received a score of 1 out of 4 on the indicator for due process and 1 out of 16 for the larger rule-of-law subcategory, but each year since based on collected evidence, the country has received a score of 0 for both subcategories.
“Moreover, by frequently subjecting journalists to prolonged arbitrary detention—which is often accompanied by torture, a lack of any formal charges or trial, and incommunicado conditions that amount to enforced disappearance—Cameroonian authorities are perpetrating gross violations of internationally recognized human rights. Finally, by ignoring the opinions of the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention—which has found that the detentions of journalists Tsi Conrad, Amadou Vamoulké, Mancho Bibixy Tse, and Thomas Awah Junior violate international law and called for their immediate release—the Cameroonian government is not cooperating with international efforts to eliminate human rights violations.
“Therefore, Cameroon should be designated as ineligible for AGOA trade benefits until it makes significant progress in its treatment of journalists. Such progress must include the release of the four detained journalists listed above, as well as a fifth, Kingsley Fomunyuy Njoka, who has been behind bars in violation of international law since 2020.”
Cameroon is rated Not Free in Freedom in the World 2025.
Culled from Freedom House