15, January 2025
French Cameroun: 3 killed in armed attack on military camp 0
At least three security forces personnel were killed in an armed attack on a military camp in Cameroon, local media reported.
Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attacked Ngouma military camp on Monday in the Logone-et-Chari department of the Far North Region, according to the daily Journal de Cameroun.
The victims were members of the country’s Defense and Security Forces and the attackers also seized weapons and set fire to a military vehicle, it said.
Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but later spread its atrocities to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.
Source: Anadolu Agency