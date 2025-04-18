This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
18, April 2025
French Cameroun: Bamboutos FC exits league after FECAFOOT harassment claims 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
The management of Bamboutos FC de Mbouda recently erupted in anger at the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot), alleging a campaign of harassment and announcing their withdrawal from the ongoing MTN Elite One championship.
In a strongly worded letter addressed to Fecafoot President Samuel Eto’o Fils, the club stated, “We rightly note that our club is the target of a smear campaign orchestrated by the leadership of the football governing body in Cameroon. Match officials constantly distort the results of our games, with immediate effects on our ranking.” The letter served as notification of their decision to pull out of the league.
Attempts to contact Dechateau Kamdoum, the deputy president of Bamboutos FC de Mbouda, were unsuccessful. However, a senior figure within the team’s locker room corroborated the club’s claims, confirming that complaints regarding refereeing decisions have been a persistent issue since the season’s outset. “Last Sunday against Dynamo, it was impossible to play calmly because of the refereeing,” the source, who requested anonymity, disclosed. Dynamo de Douala ultimately won the match 1-0, much to the dismay of the “Mangwa Boys,” the club’s moniker.
This latest setback marks Bamboutos’ tenth defeat in 19 matches this season. With only three victories, their poor performance has relegated them to the bottom rungs of the league standings. Bamboutos FC de Mbouda currently sits in 14th place out of 16 teams, accumulating a mere 17 points – a relegation zone position that starkly contrasts with the club’s historically strong showings in MTN Elite One, where they were once considered a formidable contender.
The club’s management attributes this decline squarely to the federation, accusing them of orchestrating biased officiating. This is not an isolated incident, as Donald Ngameni, the former president of Unisport de Bafang, previously voiced similar concerns about refereeing standards. Fecafoot, however, has consistently denied these allegations. The federation maintains that Samuel Eto’o Fils’ leadership has elevated the quality of refereeing in Cameroon’s professional leagues.
“Samuel Eto’o brought Eddy Maillet to Cameroon to improve the quality of our referees and share his experience with them,” stated Stéphane Foko Kamga, president of Fecafoot’s Central Referees Commission (CCA), in February 2023. He added that this training aimed to align Cameroonian refereeing with the vision of the African Football Confederation (CAF) and continental standards.
Beyond refereeing disputes, financial grievances also fuel the conflict between the Mbouda club and Fecafoot. Bamboutos’ management is demanding over 90 million FCFA from the federation, representing various outstanding bonuses. The most significant portion of this sum is linked to Bamboutos’ triumph in the 2022–2023 Super Cup. This unpaid debt is cited as another key reason for their withdrawal from this year’s championship.
This is not the first instance of the club’s officials lodging such financial claims. They firmly believe that this demand, initially submitted in 2023, prompted Fecafoot to deny them a CAF license that same year, preventing the “Mangwa Boys” from participating in pan-African competitions. Fecafoot, however, contends that the club failed to meet all the necessary licensing requirements, citing outstanding player salaries as the primary reason for the rejection.
That particular episode significantly widened the chasm between the two entities. Many observers believe the ongoing feud is deeply intertwined with the deteriorating relationship between Samuel Eto’o Fils and Justin Tagouh, the former honorary president of Bamboutos FC. Once a fervent supporter of Fecafoot’s president, Tagouh has since become one of his most vocal critics.
Sources close to Samuel Eto’o Fils offer a contrasting perspective. Some suggest that Bamboutos FC is grappling with a severe internal crisis that threatens the club’s very foundation. A central issue is the departure of fans who were also significant financial contributors. This sentiment is echoed by the aforementioned player, who confided, “When the fans come to training, it’s to insult us.”
This toxic atmosphere, according to these sources, would explain the club’s financial woes. Indeed, the players staged a strike for several days at the beginning of the second half of the season, a fact confirmed by the anonymous source. Their protest centered on demands for several months of unpaid wages.
Source: Business in Cameroon