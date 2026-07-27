Beginning August 1, 2026, citizens and residents of Gabon will have to complete their routine U.S. visa procedures in Yaoundé, following a reorganization announced by the U.S. Department of State on July 15. The U.S. Embassy in Cameroon will become the regional processing hub, taking over most visa services previously handled in Libreville.
The change covers nonimmigrant visas, including tourism, business and petition-based categories, as well as immigrant visas for immediate relatives, family reunification and employment. It also includes fiancé(e) visas, adoptions, Diversity Visas and refugee and asylum family reunification cases.
Yaoundé Expands Its Regional Consular Role
The reorganization affects 25 U.S. diplomatic missions across Africa and is built around 20 regional visa hubs. For nonimmigrant visas, the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé will serve applicants from Cameroon, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Chad and São Tomé and Príncipe. For immigrant visas, its jurisdiction will also extend to Equatorial Guinea, while the U.S. Embassy in Malabo will continue handling nonimmigrant visa applications. Applicants from the Republic of Congo will be redirected to Kinshasa.
Washington said the changes are intended to strengthen security and standardize visa processing across the continent. According to the State Department, the regional hub system is designed to promote more consistent screening, vetting and adjudication standards while improving operational efficiency.
The U.S. Embassy in Libreville will remain open, continuing to provide services to U.S. citizens and a limited range of nonimmigrant visa services. The State Department said the changes do not affect the operational status of any U.S. embassy or consulate.
Gabonese Applicants Face Higher Travel Costs
For Gabonese tourists, students, workers, families and business travelers, the new system adds transportation, accommodation and other travel expenses to the cost of obtaining a U.S. visa. Applicants may also have to return to Yaoundé for interviews or document collection.
The additional travel could benefit airlines, hotels, restaurants and other local businesses in Yaoundé. However, the scale of that impact remains impossible to measure because the U.S. government has not disclosed how many visa applications are being transferred from Libreville, the additional processing capacity in Yaoundé or the expected effect on processing times.
The change also gives Cameroon a larger regional consular role, while increasing the workload of the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé. Without data on staffing levels and appointment capacity, it remains unclear whether the consolidation will shorten waiting times or simply shift costs and queues from Libreville to Yaoundé.
Existing Applicants Should Check Their Appointments
Applicants who already have appointments scheduled in Libreville are advised to check their email for updated instructions. Those who have already paid the MRV visa application fee at a post that is reducing its services must schedule an appointment before July 31 or risk losing the fee, according to the State Department. Medical examinations for immigrant visas may be completed either in the applicant’s home country, if an approved panel physician is available, or at the designated regional hub.
Previously issued U.S. visas remain valid. Restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, nationality-based visa bond requirements and pauses affecting certain immigrant visa categories remain in effect.
27, July 2026
From Aug. 1, Gabonese must apply for U.S. visas in Yaoundé 0
Beginning August 1, 2026, citizens and residents of Gabon will have to complete their routine U.S. visa procedures in Yaoundé, following a reorganization announced by the U.S. Department of State on July 15. The U.S. Embassy in Cameroon will become the regional processing hub, taking over most visa services previously handled in Libreville.
The change covers nonimmigrant visas, including tourism, business and petition-based categories, as well as immigrant visas for immediate relatives, family reunification and employment. It also includes fiancé(e) visas, adoptions, Diversity Visas and refugee and asylum family reunification cases.
Yaoundé Expands Its Regional Consular Role
The reorganization affects 25 U.S. diplomatic missions across Africa and is built around 20 regional visa hubs. For nonimmigrant visas, the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé will serve applicants from Cameroon, Gabon, the Central African Republic, Chad and São Tomé and Príncipe. For immigrant visas, its jurisdiction will also extend to Equatorial Guinea, while the U.S. Embassy in Malabo will continue handling nonimmigrant visa applications. Applicants from the Republic of Congo will be redirected to Kinshasa.
Washington said the changes are intended to strengthen security and standardize visa processing across the continent. According to the State Department, the regional hub system is designed to promote more consistent screening, vetting and adjudication standards while improving operational efficiency.
The U.S. Embassy in Libreville will remain open, continuing to provide services to U.S. citizens and a limited range of nonimmigrant visa services. The State Department said the changes do not affect the operational status of any U.S. embassy or consulate.
Gabonese Applicants Face Higher Travel Costs
For Gabonese tourists, students, workers, families and business travelers, the new system adds transportation, accommodation and other travel expenses to the cost of obtaining a U.S. visa. Applicants may also have to return to Yaoundé for interviews or document collection.
The additional travel could benefit airlines, hotels, restaurants and other local businesses in Yaoundé. However, the scale of that impact remains impossible to measure because the U.S. government has not disclosed how many visa applications are being transferred from Libreville, the additional processing capacity in Yaoundé or the expected effect on processing times.
The change also gives Cameroon a larger regional consular role, while increasing the workload of the U.S. Embassy in Yaoundé. Without data on staffing levels and appointment capacity, it remains unclear whether the consolidation will shorten waiting times or simply shift costs and queues from Libreville to Yaoundé.
Existing Applicants Should Check Their Appointments
Applicants who already have appointments scheduled in Libreville are advised to check their email for updated instructions. Those who have already paid the MRV visa application fee at a post that is reducing its services must schedule an appointment before July 31 or risk losing the fee, according to the State Department. Medical examinations for immigrant visas may be completed either in the applicant’s home country, if an approved panel physician is available, or at the designated regional hub.
Previously issued U.S. visas remain valid. Restrictions under Presidential Proclamation 10998, nationality-based visa bond requirements and pauses affecting certain immigrant visa categories remain in effect.
Source: Sbbc