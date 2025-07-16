This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
Keeping this cookie enabled helps us to improve our website.
Please enable Strictly Necessary Cookies first so that we can save your preferences!
16, July 2025
GHS Mamfe: Minister Victor Mengot’s tribute to Sampson Atem Akoh-Arrey 0
by soter • Education, Headline News, Life
MAGGSOSANS the world over, unite physically and in spirit to celebrate the life of a remarkable man, Pa Sampson Atem Akoh-Arrey, a giant whose legacy still resonates through the halls of the then Federal Government Grammar School and today’s Government High School, Mamfe, and the hearts of countless students whose lives he touched. For those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, or even just benefiting from his vision, the loss is profound. But the memories, the impact, the enduring spirit of Pa Akoh-Arrey, these will remain a testament to a life well-lived and a legacy firmly cemented in the foundation of our Alma Mater.
Pa Akoh-Arrey was more than just the pioneer Principal of the then FGGS Mamfe; he was its architect, its guiding light, it’s very soul. He didn’t just build a school; he built a community, a family, a place where young minds were nurtured, challenged, and inspired to reach their full potential. His leadership wasn’t about wielding authority; it was about fostering a love of learning, a spirit of inquiry, and a commitment to excellence. He saw the potential in each student, even when they themselves might not have, and he tirelessly worked to unlock it.
Many of us remember his unwavering dedication, his sharp wit, his patience. These memories, personal and unique, paint a vivid picture of a man who was not only a brilliant educator but also a compassionate leader, a mentor, and a father figure. He instilled in us not just academic knowledge, but also values of integrity, perseverance, and a deep sense of responsibility. These are the gifts that continue to shape our lives, long after we left the hallowed grounds of the then FGGS Mamfe.
The secondary school today stands as a monument to his vision, a testament to his unwavering commitment. It is a living legacy, a vibrant community of alumni that continues to thrive, thanks to the foundation he laid. While we mourn his passing, let us also celebrate the extraordinary life he lived, a life dedicated to education, to service, and to the betterment of others. Pa Sampson Atem Akoh-Arrey, your memory will forever be cherished, your contributions eternally remembered. May your gentle soul find solace at the bosom of the Lord.
Victor A. MENGOT
MAGGSOSA, Class of 70