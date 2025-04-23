This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
23, April 2025
Hajj 2025: Atanga Nji visits Ethiopian Airlines 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Religion
Minister of Territorial Administration of Cameroon and President of the Cameroon Hajj Committee Paul Atanga Nji, along with his delegation visited Ethiopian Airlines’ state-of-the-art facilities.
During his visit, Paul Atanga Nji and his delegation held fruitful discussions with Ethiopian Airline Group CEO Mesfin Tasew and members of the Executive Management, according to Ethiopian Group.
During the occasion, Ethiopian Airlines reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to serving Hajj pilgrims from Cameroon, as well its regular flight services to Yaoundé and Douala.