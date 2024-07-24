Privacy Overview
Harris leads Trump 44% to 42% in US presidential race 0
A new poll has revealed that US Vice President Kamala Harris is taking a marginal lead over Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in the 2024 US presidential election after current president Joe Biden ended his reelection bid.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, showed Harris led Trump 44% to 42% among registered voters in the national poll, a difference within the 3-percentage-point margin of error.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll last week showed Biden trailing Trump by two percentage points before his exit from the race.
The latest poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,241 US adults nationwide, including 1,018 registered voters.
Harris and Trump were tied at 44% in a July 15-16 poll, and Trump led by one percentage point in a July 1-2 poll, both within the same margin of error.
Some 56% of registered voters agreed with a statement that Harris, 59, was “mentally sharp and able to deal with challenges,” compared to 49% who said the same of Trump, 78. Only 22% of voters assessed Biden that way.
Three quarters of Democratic voters said they agreed with a statement that the party and voters should get behind Harris now, with only a quarter saying multiple candidates should compete for the party’s nomination.
On Sunday, Biden, 81, dropped out of the US presidential election and endorsed Harris as the party’s new nominee.
Biden’s endorsement of Harris was swiftly followed by the influential Congressional Black Caucus and various lawmakers, as well as several key donors and super PACs including Priorities USA and Unite the Country.
A pollster with Trump’s campaign has played down any polling showing an increase in Harris’ support, arguing that she was likely to see a temporary rise in popularity because of widespread media coverage of her new candidacy.
Trump’s camp has already started preparing a plan on how he should compete with the younger female Harris in the upcoming election.
Trump’s team started their attacks by linking Harris to the Biden administration’s failures, saying she is complicit in everything that occurred under Biden’s watch.
