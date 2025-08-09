The Douala-Bonanjo Court of First Instance firmly adjourned the case against attorney Alice Nkom, Maximilienne Ngo Mbe, and the Central Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (Redhac) on August 5, 2025. This was the third hearing in a sensitive case being closely followed by human rights advocates.
The latest postponement was due to the absence of the Wouri senior divisional officer, Sylyac Marie Mvogo, whose presence is considered essential for the proceedings to begin. According to defense lawyer Charlotte Tchakounté, a firm adjournment means no further postponements will be granted at the next hearing, which is scheduled for October 6, 2025. “The senior divisional officer will have to appear, as he is the only one who can justify the charges brought against the two defendants,” she said.
Alice Nkom, who is the chair of Redhac’s board of directors, welcomed the decision. She believes her legal team’s arguments exposed inconsistencies in the public prosecutor’s case.
Redhac was suspended in December 2024 by Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji, who cited “illicit financing” and other unspecified allegations. The organization’s offices were sealed for three months, a move Nkom called “arbitrary.” In response, the human rights lawyer broke the seals, which led to a series of administrative and judicial summonses against her.
Hearing in Alice Nkom’s case postponed again 0
Source: Sbbc