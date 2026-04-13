Hungary has entered a new political phase after Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, lost power.
Ending his 16-year rule, Orban’s ruling Fidesz party fell behind the opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar in a closely contested election, whose results came out on Sunday.
Israel loses European steward
Orban had cultivated one of the closest relationships with the Israeli regime among the European Union’s members.
He had described Tel Aviv as a strategic and “ideological” partner, with his ties with Netanyahu playing a central role in shaping Hungary’s foreign policy.
During his time in office, Hungary repeatedly used its veto power within the EU to block statements and sanctions targeting the regime’s atrocities, therefore, providing Tel Aviv with diplomatic protection.
Israeli officials are now expressing concern over a potential shift in policy.
Reports from the Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth indicated that officials in Tel Aviv closely monitored the election and warned that Orban’s defeat could remove the regime’s last bastion of protection within the 27-nation bloc.
Observers say Magyar, who is more closely aligned with broader European positions, could end Hungary’s use of the veto, allowing for more unified EU action, including criticism of illegal settlement expansion, settler violence, and military aggression.
Trump left without ‘true friend’
The election result also represented a setback for Trump, who openly supported Orban during the campaign.
Just days before the vote, Trump urged Hungarian voters to back his “true friend” and said he would use the full economic power of the United States to assist Hungary in the event of Orban’s victory.
Magyar sharply criticized those comments, denouncing Washington for interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs.
13, April 2026
Hungary election: Trump, Netanyahu lose close ally in Europe as Orban defeated 0
Hungary has entered a new political phase after Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a close ally of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, lost power.
Ending his 16-year rule, Orban’s ruling Fidesz party fell behind the opposition Tisza party led by Peter Magyar in a closely contested election, whose results came out on Sunday.
Israel loses European steward
Orban had cultivated one of the closest relationships with the Israeli regime among the European Union’s members.
He had described Tel Aviv as a strategic and “ideological” partner, with his ties with Netanyahu playing a central role in shaping Hungary’s foreign policy.
During his time in office, Hungary repeatedly used its veto power within the EU to block statements and sanctions targeting the regime’s atrocities, therefore, providing Tel Aviv with diplomatic protection.
Israeli officials are now expressing concern over a potential shift in policy.
Reports from the Israeli paper Yedioth Ahronoth indicated that officials in Tel Aviv closely monitored the election and warned that Orban’s defeat could remove the regime’s last bastion of protection within the 27-nation bloc.
Observers say Magyar, who is more closely aligned with broader European positions, could end Hungary’s use of the veto, allowing for more unified EU action, including criticism of illegal settlement expansion, settler violence, and military aggression.
Trump left without ‘true friend’
The election result also represented a setback for Trump, who openly supported Orban during the campaign.
Just days before the vote, Trump urged Hungarian voters to back his “true friend” and said he would use the full economic power of the United States to assist Hungary in the event of Orban’s victory.
Magyar sharply criticized those comments, denouncing Washington for interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs.
Source: Presstv