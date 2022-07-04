Privacy Overview
4, July 2022
IMF, CPDM Crime Syndicate reach staff agreement that could save up to $73.6 million 0
The International Monetary Fund announced on Wednesday that its staff had come to an agreement with Cameroon regarding the second review of its loan programmes. If the Executive Board of the Fund approves, the agreement could result in the disbursement of $73.6 million.
According to the Fund, Cameroon’s economic outlook is still favourable, with growth of 3.8% predicted for 2022, but uncertainties are growing as a result of high rises in the cost of food, fertiliser, and oil due to the conflict in Ukraine.