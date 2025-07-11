This website uses Google Analytics to collect anonymous information such as the number of visitors to the site, and the most popular pages.
11, July 2025
Indomitable Lions falls to 51st in FIFA World Rankings 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Cameroon has dropped to 51st place in the latest FIFA World Ranking, moving down one spot from 50th. The Indomitable Lions now rank eighth among African teams.
The team’s slip comes after two mixed friendly results in June in Morocco. On June 5, coach Marc Brys’s squad beat Uganda 3-0 in Marrakech. Three days later, Cameroon drew 1-1 against Equatorial Guinea, missing a chance to impress.
Cameroon gained 1.25 points in the FIFA system. However, Slovenia surpassed them by collecting 7.1 points with two straight wins over Luxembourg (1-0) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-1). Slovenia reclaimed the 50th spot, pushing Cameroon down.
At the top of the global ranking, Argentina holds first place, with France and Spain following. On the African continent, Morocco remains the top team, a position strengthened by its strong 2022 World Cup performance. Senegal, Egypt, Nigeria, Ivory Coast, and Tunisia follow Morocco in the African rankings.
Ivory Coast, the current African champion, fell four places globally to 45th and dropped to sixth in Africa.
Source: Sbbc