The Indomitable Lions are entering the FIFA Series, a friendly tournament initiated by FIFA to boost global football. The Cameroon national team will participate in the next international competition between March and April 2026. The tournament will be held in Australia.
In the announcement made by FIFA on 19 January 2026, the Cameroonian team will play Australia, the host country, China and Curaçao in the AFC group. The world football governing body has not yet released the tournament schedule. It will be announced at a later date, FIFA said.
19, January 2026
Indomitable Lions to participate in the 2026 FIFA Series in Australia 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, Sports
Source: Daily Sports