1, November 2024
Inflated Biya is fast declining 0
by soter • Cameroon, Headline News, News
Less than two weeks since the country’s president, Paul Biya, returned from Switzerland where he was inflated with steroids, the 91-year-old dictator who was swollen like a dead fish has lost the weight that was almost crushing him.
Pictures of the incompetent dictator granting audience to the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Paul Patrick Biffot, Gabon’s ambassador to Cameroon, clearly show that Mr. Biya has lost most of his steroids-induced weight.
The dictator, who was the picture of health on the day he returned from Switzerland, is gradually becoming thinner and scraggier.
It is also being reported that the dying dictator can no longer walk though pictures released show that he can stand. No other cameras are welcomed wherever the failed dictator finds himself.
By Soter Agbaw-Ebai