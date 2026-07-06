Millions of mourners lined the streets of Tehran on Monday morning as the coffin of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was carried in a historic funeral procession to Azadi Square.
Mourners poured onto the streets of the Iranian capital as the funeral procession for the martyred Leader got underway, in what officials have described as the largest public gathering in the country’s modern history.
The procession, which drew millions of mourners from across the country, also carried the flag-draped coffins of several members of late Ayatollah Khamenei’s family, who were all martyred alongside the Leader on the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression on February 28.
Dressed in black and beating their chests in mourning, large crowds packed the streets in Tehran as the funeral convoy made its way through the capital. Mourners chanted slogans calling for revenge for the Leader’s blood and resistance against adversaries, while waving Iranian flags and carrying his portraits.
Organizers expect the procession to last 10 to 12 hours, winding along a 10-kilometer route through Damavand Street, Imam Hossein Square, Enqelab Street, Enqelab Square, Azadi Street, Azadi Square, and Shahid Lashgari Highway, located near the Mehrabad airport.
6, July 2026
Iran: Leader’s coffin in Tehran’s Azadi Square for funeral procession 0
Millions of mourners lined the streets of Tehran on Monday morning as the coffin of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was carried in a historic funeral procession to Azadi Square.
Mourners poured onto the streets of the Iranian capital as the funeral procession for the martyred Leader got underway, in what officials have described as the largest public gathering in the country’s modern history.
The procession, which drew millions of mourners from across the country, also carried the flag-draped coffins of several members of late Ayatollah Khamenei’s family, who were all martyred alongside the Leader on the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression on February 28.
Dressed in black and beating their chests in mourning, large crowds packed the streets in Tehran as the funeral convoy made its way through the capital. Mourners chanted slogans calling for revenge for the Leader’s blood and resistance against adversaries, while waving Iranian flags and carrying his portraits.
Organizers expect the procession to last 10 to 12 hours, winding along a 10-kilometer route through Damavand Street, Imam Hossein Square, Enqelab Street, Enqelab Square, Azadi Street, Azadi Square, and Shahid Lashgari Highway, located near the Mehrabad airport.
Source: Presstv