More than 300 children have been killed or injured in Sudan during the past six months, with drone strikes responsible for most casualties, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) says as fighting continues across several parts of the African country.
According to a statement released by UNICEF on Monday, around 60% of child casualties recorded during the period were caused by drone warfare. The agency said the conflict is currently concentrated in the Kordofan, Darfur, and Blue Nile States.
UNICEF said drone strikes and shelling have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, markets, fuel facilities, and water stations, placing more than 500,000 people at risk. It added that civilians have endured conditions resembling a siege for more than a year.
“Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for Sudan.
The United Nations, meanwhile, called on all parties to the conflict “to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow and facilitate safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access, and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.”
Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023 between the Sudanese military and the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The UN has expressed alarm over the possibility of atrocities as the Sudanese military and the RSF militants battle for control of the strategic city of el-Obeid in North Kordofan.
UN rights council adopts Sudan measure
Also on Monday, the UN-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva approved, without a vote, a measure condemning escalating violence by the RSF and its allies in and around el-Obeid.
The measure also encourages increased support for countries hosting refugees from Sudan and condemns “all forms of external interference” in the conflict.
The war has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced about 13 million others and pushed many parts of Sudan into famine.
More than 30 million people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.
6, July 2026
Sudan: Over 300 children killed or injured in war over six months 0
More than 300 children have been killed or injured in Sudan during the past six months, with drone strikes responsible for most casualties, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) says as fighting continues across several parts of the African country.
According to a statement released by UNICEF on Monday, around 60% of child casualties recorded during the period were caused by drone warfare. The agency said the conflict is currently concentrated in the Kordofan, Darfur, and Blue Nile States.
UNICEF said drone strikes and shelling have targeted civilian infrastructure, including schools, markets, fuel facilities, and water stations, placing more than 500,000 people at risk. It added that civilians have endured conditions resembling a siege for more than a year.
“Children are being caught in a relentless cycle of violence, displacement and deprivation,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative for Sudan.
The United Nations, meanwhile, called on all parties to the conflict “to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, allow and facilitate safe, rapid, and unimpeded humanitarian access, and take all possible measures to protect children from harm.”
Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023 between the Sudanese military and the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
The UN has expressed alarm over the possibility of atrocities as the Sudanese military and the RSF militants battle for control of the strategic city of el-Obeid in North Kordofan.
UN rights council adopts Sudan measure
Also on Monday, the UN-backed Human Rights Council in Geneva approved, without a vote, a measure condemning escalating violence by the RSF and its allies in and around el-Obeid.
The measure also encourages increased support for countries hosting refugees from Sudan and condemns “all forms of external interference” in the conflict.
The war has killed at least 59,000 people, displaced about 13 million others and pushed many parts of Sudan into famine.
More than 30 million people across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance.
Source: Press TV