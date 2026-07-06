Belgium’s football federation has expressed outrage over FIFA’s decision to permit United States striker Folarin Balogun to feature in Monday’s World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium, despite the forward receiving a red card in the previous round.
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said Sunday it was “astonished” by the ruling, while Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia delivered a sharp criticism of football’s governing body.
“I didn’t know July 5 was actually April 1 at the World Cup. This is an April Fools’ joke,” Garcia said following FIFA’s announcement that Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension had been placed on hold for a one-year probationary period.
The decision clears the 25-year-old striker to play in Monday’s knockout-stage clash in Seattle.
The RBFA said FIFA based its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code but argued that Article 66.4 of the same code states that a red card automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match.
It also cited Article 10.5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, which says a player sent off by a direct or indirect red card is “automatically” suspended for the team’s subsequent match.
The RBFA noted that the automatic nature of the suspension had been reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, distributed to all participating associations on May 12, and reiterated during match coordination meetings and tournament workshops.
“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the federation said.
The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday to seek a review of Balogun’s suspension, citing three people familiar with the conversation.
Trump welcomed FIFA’s decision on his Truth Social platform, writing, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”
The White House has not confirmed that Trump contacted Infantino or claimed credit for the decision.
Politico later reported that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was involved in behind-the-scenes conversations with FIFA to get Balogun’s red card ban suspended, citing two people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations. It noted that Lutnick has developed close ties with the leadership of soccer’s governing body.
The ruling marks the first time since 1962 that FIFA has allowed a player sent off at a World Cup to play in the next match.
Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 for awkwardly stepping on the back of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic’s leg while jockeying for a bouncing ball.
The American striker has scored three goals at the tournament as the US seeks its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the red card Thursday, telling reporters that the team was “treated unfairly.”
“I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it’s probably too late now,” he said.
6, July 2026
World Cup: Belgium blasts FIFA decision to clear US striker to play despite red card 0
Belgium’s football federation has expressed outrage over FIFA’s decision to permit United States striker Folarin Balogun to feature in Monday’s World Cup Round of 16 match against Belgium, despite the forward receiving a red card in the previous round.
The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) said Sunday it was “astonished” by the ruling, while Belgium head coach Rudi Garcia delivered a sharp criticism of football’s governing body.
“I didn’t know July 5 was actually April 1 at the World Cup. This is an April Fools’ joke,” Garcia said following FIFA’s announcement that Balogun’s automatic one-match suspension had been placed on hold for a one-year probationary period.
The decision clears the 25-year-old striker to play in Monday’s knockout-stage clash in Seattle.
The RBFA said FIFA based its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code but argued that Article 66.4 of the same code states that a red card automatically results in a suspension for the team’s next match.
It also cited Article 10.5 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, which says a player sent off by a direct or indirect red card is “automatically” suspended for the team’s subsequent match.
The RBFA noted that the automatic nature of the suspension had been reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, distributed to all participating associations on May 12, and reiterated during match coordination meetings and tournament workshops.
“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options,” the federation said.
The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump called FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Wednesday to seek a review of Balogun’s suspension, citing three people familiar with the conversation.
Trump welcomed FIFA’s decision on his Truth Social platform, writing, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”
The White House has not confirmed that Trump contacted Infantino or claimed credit for the decision.
Politico later reported that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was involved in behind-the-scenes conversations with FIFA to get Balogun’s red card ban suspended, citing two people familiar with the matter who were granted anonymity to discuss private deliberations. It noted that Lutnick has developed close ties with the leadership of soccer’s governing body.
The ruling marks the first time since 1962 that FIFA has allowed a player sent off at a World Cup to play in the next match.
Balogun was shown a red card in the 64th minute of the United States’ 2-0 Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on July 1 for awkwardly stepping on the back of Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemovic’s leg while jockeying for a bouncing ball.
The American striker has scored three goals at the tournament as the US seeks its first World Cup quarterfinal appearance since 2002.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the red card Thursday, telling reporters that the team was “treated unfairly.”
“I wish there were an appeals process for it. But it’s probably too late now,” he said.
Source: Press TV