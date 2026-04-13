Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian censures “insult” to Pope Leo XIV following his condemnation of the unlawful act of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic.
In a Monday post on X, Pezeshkian addressed his Holiness Pope Leo XIV and said he condemns the insult to his Excellency on behalf of the great Iranian nation.
“I declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person,” the president wrote.
He wished the Catholic leader glory by Almighty God.
Pezeshkian’s post comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Pope Leo XIV for his condemnation of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, saying he is not a fan of the Catholic leader.
During a Q&A with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We do not like a pope that is going to say that it is OK to have a nuclear weapon … He is a man that does not think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world,” adding, “I am not a fan of Pope Leo.”
Speaking to reporters aboard the papal flight to Algiers on Monday, the Pope said he will continue to speak out against war and suffering.
The leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church stated that while he will not stop spreading his message of peace, he has no desire to get into a debate with Trump.
“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,” he said.
“Too many people are suffering in the world today … Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there is a better way,” he added.
The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear sites, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.
During the war, Iranian Armed Forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
They also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the adversaries and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the strategic waterway.
13, April 2026
Iran President slams Trump’s insult to Pope Leo 0
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian censures “insult” to Pope Leo XIV following his condemnation of the unlawful act of aggression by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic.
In a Monday post on X, Pezeshkian addressed his Holiness Pope Leo XIV and said he condemns the insult to his Excellency on behalf of the great Iranian nation.
“I declare that the desecration of Jesus, the prophet of peace and brotherhood, is not acceptable to any free person,” the president wrote.
He wished the Catholic leader glory by Almighty God.
Pezeshkian’s post comes after US President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Pope Leo XIV for his condemnation of the US-Israeli aggression on Iran, saying he is not a fan of the Catholic leader.
During a Q&A with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “We do not like a pope that is going to say that it is OK to have a nuclear weapon … He is a man that does not think that we should be toying with a country that wants a nuclear weapon so they can blow up the world,” adding, “I am not a fan of Pope Leo.”
Speaking to reporters aboard the papal flight to Algiers on Monday, the Pope said he will continue to speak out against war and suffering.
The leader of the 1.4-billion-member Catholic Church stated that while he will not stop spreading his message of peace, he has no desire to get into a debate with Trump.
“I will continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states to look for just solutions to problems,” he said.
“Too many people are suffering in the world today … Too many innocent people are being killed. And I think someone has to stand up and say there is a better way,” he added.
The United States and Israel launched their unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28. They assassinated Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and struck nuclear sites, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.
During the war, Iranian Armed Forces unleashed 100 waves of successful retaliatory strikes against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.
They also blocked the Strait of Hormuz to oil and gas tankers affiliated with the adversaries and those cooperating with them in an attempt to maintain security at the strategic waterway.
Source: Press TV